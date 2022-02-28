Deerfield company works to raise awareness on National Rare Disease Day

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Monday is Rare Disease Day.
A Deerfield company, Horizon Therapeutics, is partnering with some other groups to raise awareness. Horizon works on the discovery and development of medicines for people impacted by rare diseases.
They have partnerships with the Doug The Pug Foundation and the Sing Me a Story Foundation.
A young girl, Leanor, was selected by the Doug The Pug Foundation to virtually meet the dog and his humans. After that meeting, the Doug the Pug Foundation created a special song.
"Leanor is really excited to see people use her song and create their own video," said Michelle Rivas Notestine, senior manager of product communications from Horizon Therapeutics.
You can go to the Rare Is Instagram, and click on their latest reel to make your own video.
