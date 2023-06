The rare white panda was reportedly first spotted in southwestern China in 2019.

CHINA -- New video shows what is believed to be the only white panda in the world.

The Wolong National Nature Reserve, one of the most well-known panda reserves in China, released the footage.

The rare albino giant panda was seen playing with black and white pandas. It's believed to be about five or six years old and appears to be healthy.

The nature reserve's cameras first spotted the distinctive animal in April 2019.