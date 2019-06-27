CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is ramping up its efforts to fight rats in the city this summer.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation has added seven new rat control crews that will service more neighborhoods on a daily basis.
The goal is to proactively address rodent issues and respond to citizen complaints within five days or less.
The city said rodent complaints have dropped 18 percent over the past two years.
For more information on rodent abatement in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/dss.
Rat control crews ramp up efforts to fight city rodent issues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News