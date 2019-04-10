Lincoln Yards, The 78 developments approved by City Council Finance Committee

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5241693" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw drone video of the Lincoln Yards development site.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council Finance Committee voted in favor of funding for two big, controversial projects: the Lincoln Yards and The 78 development Wednesday morning.Wednesday morning, the City Council Finance Committee earmarked up to $2 billion in public tax subsidies for infrastructure improvements around the Lincoln Yards project slated for the north side and "The 78" slated for the South Loop.Protesters filled City Hall calling to stop the vote on two big controversial housing developments."I don't agree with the project going forward the way that it is," said Em Jacoby, who opposed the developments. "I think it should include a lot more affordable housing and I don't really agree that Sterling Bay needs tax funding to make this project happen because they're going to make money on it anyway.""We are uniting behind the fact that this TIF is not supposed to go to luxury development, it should be invested in our schools and in our neighborhoods and in our communities," said CPS teacher Jhoanna Maldonado.Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is now backing the deal after saying during her campaign that she had deep issues with the way the projects were being financed by the city. She issued a statement Tuesday night saying she spoke to the developers and they agreed to strengthen their commitment to increase the amount of construction work going to minority and women owned businesses.Lightfoot called for a delay on the vote Monday so she could take a closer look at the plans and the use of public funds. Mayor Rahm Emanuel supported that delay."Her people and the mayor's people have been discussing this thing now for weeks," said City Finance Chairman Alderman Pat O'Connor. "I then they just come to a point where they've come to a tacit agreement if not a full agreement and we are where we are."In her full statement, Lightfoot said,