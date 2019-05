Bruce Rauner's Winnetka mansion listed for nearly $3M

EMBED >More News Videos A stunning Lake Shore Drive condo with "postcard perfect" views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline has just hit the market with an asking price of $13.5 million.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stunning Winnetka mansion owned by former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has just been listed for nearly $3 million.The custom Nantucket home at 720 RosewoodAvenue features 8 bedrooms, 5.5+ baths and more than 6,800 square feet of living space."This extraordinary home is truly a peaceful, natural sanctuary in the heart of Winnetka," the real estate listing states.A chef's kitchen with a breakfast room offers panoramic views of the mature landscaped half-acre lot. The main floor also includes an office, living room with library, and an elegantly appointed dining room with butler's pantry - all anchored by a double-atrium great room.Expansive second and third floors include a master suite with a spa-like bath and seven other bedrooms, as well as a roof deck overlooking the tranquil oasis.