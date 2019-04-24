Chicago dream home: Stunning Lake Shore Drive condo listed for $13.5M

According to the real estate listing, the six-bedroom, 6.2 bath penthouse on the 26th floor of 840 N. Lake Shore Drive boasts soaring 12-foot ceilings that open into a stunning great room with a rotunda sitting area, large bar and expansive dining area with a fireplace.
An entertainer's dream, the custom-built home in the Streeterville neighborhood features a custom eat-in kitchen with a wine cellar, as well as an exercise, game and media room.
The home features 8,800 square feet of indoor living space, with an additional 1,100 square feet of outdoor terrace space and a three-car garage.
