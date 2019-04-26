Real Estate

Chicago Uncovered: NEMA Chicago

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is teaming up with the Chicago Architecture Center as part of a new series called Chicago Uncovered to showcase locations, new and old, that distinguish Chicago among other cities.

This week, we take a look at NEMA Chicago, which is still under construction.

The building provides views of Lake Michigan Grant Park and Millennium Parks, Navy Pier, the Museum Campus and you can see the field inside Soldier Field. Rents range from $1,800 to $25,000 a month and more can be found at rentnemachicago.com.

Eric Rogers from the Chicago Architecture Center joined ABC7 to talk about the internationally-renowned architect of NEMA Chicago, Rafael Viñoly.

Each week, we provide clues throughout the broadcast before revealing the location at the end of the show.

Here was the first clue: This building represents Chicago's recent boom in luxury rental apartments with 70,000 square feet of lavish common space amenities.

The second clue was: It will be the tallest rental residential building in Chicago when complete.

The third clue is: This building sits on land once used for Illinois Central Railroad tracks in the 1960s.
