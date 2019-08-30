San Francisco's most expensive house is for sale

A home at 950 Lombard Street is the most expensive one on the market in San Francisco right now. It's going for a mere $40.5 million. That's down from its initial price of $45 million last year.
The median home price in San Francisco is currently $1.3 million.
The home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The entire hillside was excavated to build this 9,500 square foot home.
Here are some other features in the house:
- Cantilevered swimming pool with UV filtration
- Two story art gallery/sport court/concert hall
- Wine wall
- Glass elevator to all levels
- Expansive garden irrigated by rainwater collected from the rooftops and decks. Smart drip irrigation.
- 12,000 gallon rain harvesting tank/cistern to irrigate your garden
- Wellness center with massage room steam and sauna with a view spa/hot tub
- Zehnder air filtration system Merv 13 filter for allergens and pollutants
- Vents underneath sink cabinet to purify the air where most people get cleaning supplies
- Bedroom level air condition
- Tensui water filtration to all in house spigots
- PRE-Certifified LEED Platinum
- Savant Pro to control your home from anywhere in the world
- Lutron lighting
- Art Gallery humidity controlled