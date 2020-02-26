Bill banning red light cameras in certain villages, municipalities passed by Illinois House

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers are taking action to potentially ban red light cameras in many cities and suburbs.
A House bill that would prohibit what are known as "non-home rule" towns from enacting or enforcing red-light cameras overwhelmingly passed on Wednesday afternoon.
The legislation would affect mostly villages or municipalities with under 25,000 residents, which includes about 45 towns across Illinois.
The bill to ban cameras now moves to the state Senate for its consideration.
ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles and the I-Team have been reporting on red-light camera concerns and alleged camera traps in the city and suburbs since 2017.
