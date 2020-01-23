CTA Red Line armed robberies target young people during busy afternoon commute

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating more armed robberies on the CTA Red Line, but this time the suspects are targeting young people during busy afternoon commutes.Police said the robbers are armed with guns. Red Line commuters are calling for more police patrols on trains.Police said there have been two robberies this month, both in the afternoon hours, between the Clark & Division and Lake Street Red Line stops. In both cases, the offenders targeted minors. Police said they approach the victims, display a gun or imply they have one, and then take their money.Chloe Wright, who rides the Red Line often, said it makes it more terrifying that they're going after young people."It's kind of disappointing," she said. "You want to be able to just ride the train to school without being robbed at gunpoint."Trina Robinson said she's thankful her grandchildren don't take public transit alone to and from school, but she always tells them to be careful."My daughter, she got another shift, she can ride with them to school and go pick them up because she works the night shift," she said.Robinson wants to see more officers on the platforms and riding the trains. She feels riders are left unprotected."If there is more police downstairs to help when we get off the train, because we ride it every day, then it should be better," Robinson said.Police said the offenders are believed to be between 17 and 25 years old. One of them has a tattoo of a cross on his forehead.Some riders were not surprised by news of the robberies."Things are getting more desperate," said Zakkiyyah Najeebah. "I feel for people with socioeconomics and homelessness rates that are rising."Police have yet to release any surveillance images of the men involved in these robberies. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing; no one is currently in custody.