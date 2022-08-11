2nd rare orange lobster, named Biscuit, saved from becoming seafood

Rare lobster will be on display at Ripley's Aquarium

"Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them," said Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar, in the release.

CHICAGO -- Red Lobster found another crustacean of a different color, and this one won't become someone's dinner.

The restaurant chain said it discovered a second orange lobster, CNN reported.

Orange lobsters are said to be rare, about one out of every 30 million.

And the seafood chain said it's found two in the last month.

An official with Ripley's Aquarium said lobsters get their coloring from foods they eat, and these two orange lobsters were found in the same part of Mississippi.

Red Lobster named the two "Cheddar" and "Biscuit" after their favorite non-fishy side dish.

Biscuit is expected to be on display at Ripley's Aquarium.

