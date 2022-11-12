Naperville North swimmer who had foot amputated in childhood makes school history

When Naperville North swimmer Reese Navarro tried out for the swim team, she didn't know she would be making school history.

"I just love the feeling of being able to glide through the water," she said.

The freshman is the first swimmer at the school to compete in the athletes with disabilities swimming events.

Now she's headed to the state championship Saturday and taking part in several races, including the 200-meter freestyle and the 100-meter breaststroke.

"It is for sure exciting that I get to set records for people in the future to look at," Navorro said.

Navarro was born with a rare club foot. It was amputated when she was 4 years old. It may have impacted her pace, but not her competitive spirit.

Before high school, she competed against able-bodied swimmers.

"It taught me resilience and that it is OK and just to keep going and keep pushing myself," she said. "And I can improve my own times, even if I am not winning competitions."

After her performance at sectionals, Navarro is hoping to keep the momentum going at the state finals and make her teammates and school proud.

"We are all very supportive of each other. We are going to be on the sidelines cheering loudly for her," Naperville North swimmer Chole Chen said.

No matter the outcome, Navarro has already made a name for herself in the pool, opening up a lane for other students with disabilities to follow.

"You can do whatever you want to do, don't let your physical capabilities stop you," Navarro said.

It's a motto Navarro carries with her in and out of the pool.