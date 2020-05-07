Religion & Spirituality

Archdiocese of Chicago creates 'A Call to Prayer' phone line

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago has launched a phone line for those looking for someone to pray with.

The A Call to Prayer phone line will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and connects callers with volunteer parishioners who will pray with them, the archdiocese said.

"Before he died for us, Jesus prayed 'may they all be one'," said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago. "As people unite in this Call to Prayer, may they be consoled in knowing that it is the Lord Himself who is connecting them to one another."

The service also offers voicemail, e-mail and multilingual options, including Spanish and Polish.

The phone line can be called at 312-741-3388 and for more information, visit archchicago.org/calltoprayer or email praywithme@calledtoprayer.org, pomodlsiezemna@calledtoprayer.org, rezaconmigo@calledtoprayer.org.
