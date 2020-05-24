coronavirus chicago

Chicago churches stand in solidarity with President Trump, plan Sunday services despite stay-at-home order

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she does not answer to the president
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday morning, some Chicago churches are standing in solidarity with President Donald Trump, after he called for houses of worship across the country to reopen this weekend, despite stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear what if any authority the president has to order houses of worship open. And so far Gov. JB Pritzker is sticking to a different plan for Illinois.

On Friday, the president declared houses of worship essential, and, within hours, Pritzker only went so far as to say outdoor and drive-in services would be allowed in Illinois when the state enters Phase Three of the reopening next Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued new guidelines, encouraging face coverings, holding services outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces when possible, cleaning between services, limiting gathering sizes to be in line with state orders and considering limiting singing because it may help COVID-19 spread.

Some faith leaders have asked the governor and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to follow those guidelines.

But Lightfoot said she doesn't take orders from the president.

"By no means can the president order any locality, any state, to do something that he doesn't have the power to do," she said. "And he can't do that here."

The U.S. Department of Justice has also threatened to get involved with cases that arise around potential constitutional violations.

Last week, three Chicago churches, including Metro Praise International, were fined by the city for holding in-person services with more than 10 people, and Illinois lawsuits to reopen churches have failed in recent weeks.

Other Chicago faith leaders discourage reopening too quickly, and the Archdiocese of Chicago said it is sticking to its original phased plan.

And as of Sunday, houses of worship violating state and city orders may not feel the full burden of those consequences because businessman Willie Wilson has vowed to pay their fines.

He was expected at Metro Praise International Sunday morning, which did establish guidelines it said complied with the CDC's recommendations. Those included asking church attendees not to congregate or have physical contact, telling those 65 or older or with preexisting conditions to stay home and providing masks for those who don't have them.

"Remember, you are still coming at your own risk because the Mayor has already cited us for disorderly conduct for having more than 10 - even though we are doing what the President said is allowed by CDC- we have not received an 'all clear' either from the Mayor or Governor 'yet.,'" the church said on its Facebook page.

