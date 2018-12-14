'Christmas Miracle' appears to save historic NW Side Greek Orthodox church

Worshipers at a historic church in Chicago prayed for a Christmas miracle, and Friday morning, it appears to have happened.Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church may not be auctioned off Friday after all. Church leaders were preparing to close their doors, when they say a group of guardian angels came through with a donation that could save the church.The donation comes just hours before Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in the Belmont Central neighborhood was set to go to auction. The church has been around for more than 100 years and ongoing financial and legal difficulties have resulted in the bank foreclosing on the property.Thursday night, the church held what they thought would be its final service until Church officials tell ABC7 that guardian angels came through to purchase the property from the bank on behalf of the church."Last night, we were all here praying, we were praying for a Christmas miracle, and it came through," said Parish Council President Stanley Andreakis. "We had some individuals approach us and they were able to come up with a proposal that our lawyer put together and our lawyer, a t the last-minute, at the 11th hour, put together a bankruptcy plan so we can restructure because of these guardian angels. Call it a Christmas miracle."Andreakis said there won't be an auction Friday morning and the church will have services on Sunday."With 121 years of service to the community, ministering to the community, this church, which is a house of God, will remain here," he said. "It will not be auctioned off to a developer. They would probably knock it down for financial gain and build some kind of development."