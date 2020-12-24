Churches reduce holiday services, host Christmas Mass online amid pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas services will be anything but usual as some of the faithful head to church for holiday worship.At First United Methodist Church in Park Ridge, instead of inside services, the church was planning on having outdoor Christmas Eve services at noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the cold weather forced the cancellation of the earlier services."We'll just have a 5 o'clock outdoor service in our Memorial Garden that will be about a half-an-hour of Christmas carols and candle lighting, and just Christian fellowship," said Rev. David Aslesen with First United Methodist Church in Park Ridge.The service is limited to just 25 people who are required to make a reservation to attend, which is really different than the packed sanctuaries filled with Christmas crowds we ordinarily seen during this time of year.Down the street at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Father Britto Berchmans delivered his message of love and reconciliation during a small in-person service.Once again, there was limited capacity and reservations were required.And while some other churches in the area completely cancelled events and gone entirely online, the parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville, experienced a very unique Christmas Eve Mass.The pastor of the north suburban church delivered his homily from a specially constructed tree-house type pulpit as the word was broadcast over the radio to churchgoers to remain in their cars.While it's clear the pandemic has kept many of the faithful from gathering in the traditional way, religious leaders say this season of waiting will eventually give way to hope."Christ is coming to our hearts and Christ comes to our homes no matter where those hearts and homes are," Rev. Aslesen said.