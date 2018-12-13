RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Historic Greek Orthodox church on Northwest side holds final service

Worshippers at a historic church on the Northwest Side said they're praying for a Christmas miracle, and hope Thursday night's service won't be their last.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in the Belmont Central neighborhood has been around for 121 years. Financial and legal difficulties have resulted in the bank foreclosing on the property.

The church held what will, at present, be its final service on Thursday night.

The Parish President estimates that it would take $1.5 million to $2 million dollars to save the church.
