CPD searching for missing Chicago woman, last seen Friday

Chicago police are searching for Rena Baker, who has been missing from Rosemoor on the Far South Side since last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been missing from the Far South Side since last week.

Rena Baker lives near 102nd Street and Forest Avenue in Rosemoor, and works at a dental office near 51st Street and Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

She was last seen Friday, driving a maroon Hyundai Sonata with an Illinois Plate, Z709627.

SEE ALSO: Chicago police: Body found near where missing woman Brittany Battaglia was known to have visited

Baker is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

On Tuesday morning, CPD said a body was found near where another missing woman was known to have visited.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood