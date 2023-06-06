CPD searching for missing Chicago woman, last seen Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been missing from the Far South Side since last week.
Rena Baker lives near 102nd Street and Forest Avenue in Rosemoor, and works at a dental office near 51st Street and Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.
She was last seen Friday, driving a maroon Hyundai Sonata with an Illinois Plate, Z709627.
Baker is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.
On Tuesday morning, CPD said a body was found near where another missing woman was known to have visited.
