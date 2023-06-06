Chicago police: Body found near where missing woman Brittany Battaglia was known to have visited

Chicago police said a body was found in a Logan Square home near where missing woman Brittany Battaglia was known to have last visited.

Police have not said if the body belongs to Brittany Battaglia

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A female body was found in the same block where a missing woman was reported to have visited, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Police have not said if the body found in the 2000-block of North Kimball Avenue and did not release an identity or age of the body, but did classify it as a homicide investigation.

This is the same area where Brittany Bataglia, 33, was known to have visited.

Nearly a dozen officers were seen searching a Logan Square two-flat last night.

Family and roommate of Brittany Battaglia said a home on the block was the last place she was known to be Friday evening. They said she went there to see her boyfriend.

"She told me that she was going to go over there, cook him a meal, make sure he ate something, drink some waters. She was going to come back home to get ready for her friends mom's birthday party," said Quamieshia Greathouse, Brittany's roommate and best friend.

Battaglia's brother said at that same time, her location was turned off, and no one could reach her. She was supposed to leave for a work trip early Monday morning.

By Sunday night her roommate, panicked, reached out to Battaglia's family, who drove straight through the night from northwest Illinois.

"I would not have gone to the police department in the middle of the night to fill out a police report if I didn't think she was in danger," AJ Battaglia, Brittany's brother, said. "Something happened to her. That's all I know."

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the identity of the woman found.

Police said there is no one in custody in that investigation.

Police said Battaglia lives in the 1900-block of North Kimball Ave, in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

Battaglia is described as a 33-year-old white woman, 5-foot-2 and 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Police said she may be in her vehicle, which is a 2013 blue Mazda with Illinois license plate DS15953.