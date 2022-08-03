Republican U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski killed in Indiana car crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon, her office confirmed.

The ABC affiliate in South Bend, Ind., reported Walorski was one of four people killed in a crash near Nappanee at SR 19 and SR 119 shortly after 12:30 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles, according to their report. All people in both vehicles were killed.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy shared a statement from Walorski's office that reads, "Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time."

No further details have been released. Walorski has represented Indiana's 2nd district since 2012.