'Respect,' Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson, sneak preview plays at AMC River East

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
'Respect' Aretha Franklin biopic preview plays at AMC River East

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sneak peek of Jennifer Hudson's new movie, Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect," played at AMC River East Thursday night.

The film tells Franklin's life story, with Hudson playing the Motown legend.


The opening of "Respect" was delayed many times due to the pandemic. Chicago was one of Franklin's favorite places to perform, and this tribute is anxiously awaited.

Among those seeing the film tonight were Aretha's only relatives.

"I don't know a lot about her," said relative Latanza Waters-Miller, "I've met her at family reunions and things, but it's exciting to see how she started."


"I'll give you a sneak preview," said Chaz Ebert. "I've actually seen the movie and Jennifer Hudson's done an amazing job in it."

"Respect" opens in theaters next week, and there's already Oscar buzz for Hudson's performance.
