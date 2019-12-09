Retired priest charged in deadly Orland Park hit-and-run as community mourns teacher's death

By Alexis McAdams
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A community is in shock after a retired priest was charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Orland Park.

Many are grieving the death of St. Michael's School teacher Margaret "Rone" Leja, who police say was hit and killed by the parish's former priest Paul Burak on Wednesday night. Another educator, Liz Kostek, was also injured in the hit-and-run near a parking lot at Orland Square Mall.

The 73-year-old Palos Heights man was attending the same Christmas party as his victims prior to the crash, according to police.

Investigators said Burak was driving drunk when he hit the women, then kept on driving.

RELATED: Orland Park hit-and-run: Victims ID'd as St. Michael School teachers leaving Christmas party

According to prosecutors, the former priest admitted to police that he was "blacked out" and drunk after drinking a Manhattan cocktail and a glass of wine.

Burak is charged with aggravated DUI causing death, aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, failure to report an accident causing death and failure to report an accident causing injury.

"Total disbelief. First, I was not sure if I heard the name correctly," said Jan Brown, a friend of one of the victims.

Burak, who suffers from Parkinson's disease and glaucoma, said he had no idea that he ran anyone over.

"He never thought it was a person and said he did stop after he hit something and then he then gunned the car," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy.

Burak is currently out on bond and under electronic ankle monitoring at home. He hasn't responded to ABC7's requests for comment.

"I feel so sad for the family," Brown said. "I do not know how they can move forward after tragedy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orland parkhit and runduicar accidentwoman injuredteacherwoman killeddui crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after medical episode
2 arrested after armed carjacking leads to crash on Northwest Side
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
Trio charged in DuPage Co. home invasions
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
Committee vote on impeachment possible this week, Nadler says
Critics' Choice Awards nominations: 'Irishman' leads film
Show More
Baby can't contain her joy when mom turns on her hearing aids
Escaped Grundy County Jail inmate captured, sheriff says
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
10 perfect holiday gifts for the tech lover on your list
Someone ate $120K banana installation sold at Art Basel Miami
More TOP STORIES News