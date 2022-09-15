Rev. Jesse Jackson released from rehab after undergoing therapy for Parkinson's disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. is back home after he was released from rehab Thursday.

The 80-year-old Jackson spent several weeks at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. A spokesperson for the Rainbow Push Coalition said he underwent physical, occupational and speech therapy to treat symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.

"Rev. Jackson participated in several weeks of intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab," said Leslie Rydberg, MD, attending physician, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. "Clinical interventions focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson's disease to maintain his mobility and participation in activities of daily life. Each day, I was inspired by his commitment and hard work."

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017.

Rev. Jackson thanks everyone for their prayers, cards and well wishes, adding that the support showed him he was never alone.