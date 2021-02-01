Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized, recovering after successful 'operation'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Jesse Jackson is in the hospital Sunday, recovering from an "operation," according to the Rainbow Push Coalition.
Jackson was hospitalized Thursday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and has since undergone a successful operation, the coalition said.
The family is not releasing details about the operation at this time, but Jackson is expected to remain at the hospital for a few more days and is expected to make a full recovery at home.
Jackson is 79 years old and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017.
He also just received his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month, giving the healthcare community hope that seeing him get the shot will of inspiring more people in Black and brown communities to get vaccinated as well.
"Take the vaccination now. Keep hope alive," Jackson said.
The video featured is from a previous report.
