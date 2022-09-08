Richardson Adventure Farm corn maze opens this weekend in Spring Grove

The Richardson Adventure Farm corn maze in Spring Grove, Illinois will start welcoming guests this weekend.

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- An impressive corn maze, months in the making, will start welcoming guests this weekend.

One impressive creation includes the many faces of James Bond.

Richardson's Adventure Farm is celebrating 60 years of bond films.

There is no shortage of things to do at that Spring Grove Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, about 60 miles northwest of Chicago.

George Richardson, the man who makes this all possible, joined ABC7 to talk about how he creates the corn mazes as well as what other things guests can do at Richardson's Farm.