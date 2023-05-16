Riot Fest 2023 lineup headliners include Foo Fighters, The Cure

Riot Fest has released the full 2023 lineup Tuesday, which includes the Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and more.

Tickets to the festival are now on sale

This year's headliners include the Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age.

Other bands include Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI

Riot Fest takes place the weekend of September 15 in Douglass Park on the city's Southwest Side.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. at riotfest.org/chicago/tickets/.