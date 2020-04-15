Firefighters rescue 4 including children, 4 dogs from house fire in Riverside: officials

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people along with four dogs were rescued from a house fire Wednesday in west suburban Riverside.

According to Riverside Fire Department Chief Matthew Buckley, around 12:23 a.m. firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 200-block of Quincy Street.

The blaze started in the rear of the building before spreading to the front of the property, fire officials said.

Two adults and two children were inside of the residence at the time of the fire but they were all able to escape safely before responders arrived on scene, Chief Buckley said.

Firefighters rescued four dogs that were still inside the residence, officials said. The crew used special oxygen masks designed for animals to give the dogs CPR.

All four dogs were transported to a local animal hospital for treatment, Buckley said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
