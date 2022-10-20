WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
27 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- West Chicago police are investigating a road rage shooting.

The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.

Officers responded to the area of Chicago Street and Main Street Wednesday night, police said in a tweet. Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting was a result of a road rage incident, according to officials.

Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.

A suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police did not give any other details at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.