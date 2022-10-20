Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- West Chicago police are investigating a road rage shooting.
Officers responded to the area of Chicago Street and Main Street Wednesday night, police said in a tweet. Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting was a result of a road rage incident, according to officials.
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
A suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Police did not give any other details at this time.