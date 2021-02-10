lawsuit

Robinhood sued by family of Naperville man who died by suicide believing he lost over $700K

By Alexis McAdams
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a Naperville man is suing Robinhood after he died by suicide after believing he lost more than $700,000 on the stock trading app.

Attorneys for the family say 20-year-old Alex Kearns connected the app to his death in his suicide note.

"He actually saved the screenshot, attached it to his suicide note; it showed a negative cash balance of $730,000," said Ethan Brown, one of the family's attorneys.

RELATED: Robinhood customers file class action lawsuit after popular app halts GameStop stock trading

The Kearns family is now suing the app, demanding to know how the college student was able to get assigned almost $1 million worth of leverage.

"In this case, you have a 20-year-old man who has no job, he is living at home and has a grand total of about $16,000 to trade options, which are very complicated," Brown said.

According to the lawsuit, Kearns received an email that led him to believe he suffered a massive loss. The lawsuit claims Kearns' account was restricted, and his family said the 20-year-old panicked.

RELATED: Robinhood app sued by Naperville man over trading halt for AMC, Blackberry, Nokia

The lawsuit alleges communications from Robinhood were misleading.

"The communication suggested that he owed $730,000, and also that he was going to have to make a margin call within a matter of days, having to come up with $178,000 cash," said Brown.

According to court documents, Kearns tried to contact Robinhood customer service and received an automated reply.

"One of the great tragedies of this is that we do not think he owed anything at all," Brown said.

Robinhood responded in a statement, saying in part, "We are devastated by Alex Kearns' death. Since June we've made improvements to our options offering. In early December, we also added live voice support for customers with an open options position or recent expiration, and plan to expand to other use cases. We also changed our protocol to escalate customers who email us for help with exercise and early assignment. We remain committed to making Robinhood a place to learn and invest responsibly."

The Kearns family said Robinhood lured inexperienced investors like Alex to take big risks. Now they're pushing for more changes to protect others.

"They do not want any other family to have a tragic situation like they had," Brown said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologynapervillesuicidelawsuitstock marketapp
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Grandfather gets probation for toddler's cruise ship death
Family of IL woman who drank hand sanitizer sues firm that made it
Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after suing university
Class action lawsuit filed against Robinhood for halting stocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Phase 1C could be delayed due to vaccine scarcity, top doc warns
Doctor says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
Bartlett travel agent charged with stealing more than $100K from clients
More adults are allergic to peanuts than kids, study finds
US Attorney investigating Madigan, other appointees asked to resign
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Show More
WATCH: How to redeem missing stimulus checks
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy' to air overnight
More TOP STORIES News