Illinois abortion providers see more patients from out of state post-Roe

Illinois Planned Parenthood locations are seeing more patients from out of state after Supreme Court justices' ruling on Roe v. Wade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six months after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, the number of patients traveling from other states to Planned Parenthood of Illinois health centers has reached a historic high.

Out of state residents account for 30% of patients, up from 6%.

Most are coming from Indiana and Wisconsin, according to Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

"We know that abortion, regulations, restrictions, and bans don't decrease the need for abortions. All they do is increase the barriers for patients, and so folks are forced to travel here from other states to get the care they need," Planned Parenthood of Illinois CEO and President Jennifer Welch.

Welch is hopeful that the Illinois General Assembly will do more in 2023 to protect patients and providers.

"We know that there are other states who are trying to come after patients and providers that are getting and giving perfectly legal care here in Illinois," Welch said.

SEE ALSO | Doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against Indiana AG

Pro-Life Action League Executive Director Eric Scheidler said his organization is stepping up its efforts to respond to the uptick of people coming to Illinois for abortions.

"One of the projects we are looking at is to establish helplines for women who come to Illinois, including a billboard campaign we're working on right now to let women coming to Illinois know there is help for you. This isn't your only choice," Scheidler said.

Scheidler predicts there will be some focus in the next Congress on establishing a national limit on abortion.

"I think probably something like 15 weeks would be reasonable," Scheidler said.

Abortion was top of mind among many voters during the midterms, ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington believes it will remain a key political issue.

"It energized voters and it energized elected officials in ways that I don't think we have begun to measure. I think it is going to continue to be a big issue going forward," Washington said.