Lake Michigan erosion forces city to close public access at 2 Rogers Park beaches

City officials said Rogers Beach and Howard Beach are no longer salvageable and will be replaced with rock.
Nearby residents said they have been watching the erosion and high water of Lake Michigan eat away at beach access.
Despite the city's best efforts to preserve the beach line at Rogers, some residents said they disagree with the city's decision and think some access should be allowed.
Work is also being done at Juneway Beach, which currently restricts people's access to the shoreline.