Families of 3 women who died at senior living facility during heat wave win $16M settlement

The clouted owner of the James Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park was fined $1,500 after 3 resident deaths during a hot spell.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A settlement was announced Monday for the families of three women who died in a North Side apartment building during hot weather last year.

A total of $16 million will be paid to the relatives of the three women who were found dead inside their senior apartment units last May.

People living at James Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park said management refused to turn off the heat in the building despite unseasonably hot weather.

Autopsies showed that all three women died from excessive heat exposure.

