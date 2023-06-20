2 men killed in Roseland shooting that injured 3 others during Father's Day gathering ID'd

Chicago shootings this weekend have left at least 60 people shot, 10 fatally, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were shot, two fatally, on the city's South Side on Sunday evening, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood near West 99th Street and South Princeton Avenue. Neighbors told ABC7 a Father's Day gathering was happening before an altercation broke out and dozens of shots were fired. That gathering is part of a decades-long neighborhood event.

Two men, a 38-year-old Robert Barnes, shot in his head and a 32-year-old Brian Ross, shot in his neck, died from their injuries.

The gunfire took the life of Kandace Ross' husband, Brian, who she called the love of her life. He was also the father of their four children.

An estimated 200 people had gathered to grill out, enjoy music and spend time with friends and family. But, at one point, Kandace said, her husband got a weird feeling.

"He was like, 'You already know, if they get the shooting,' and he was pointing to the ground. I'm like, 'Just come on.' He was like, 'I'll finish that and I'm gonna go.' And then, quick, when he walked back over there across the street, the gunfire went out," Kandace said. "I was looking down on my phone. And, when I looked up, it sounded like machine guns going off. And then, I just ducked, so I really couldn't see, but I know it was a dark car with all tinted windows."

During a press conference that night, Chicago police said a car pulled up alongside the gathering, and someone inside opened fire.

"They literally stopped where they were at, open fired on them, didn't care about the kids being around or nothing. And, by the grace of God, no kids get hit," Kandace said. "They didn't care about nothing or nobody because there were kids out there. There were women out there, there were grandmas, anybody. They just came and just shot it up just so they can, I don't know, brag about it."

Police are looking into reports that someone at the gathering was live on social media, which brought the shooters to the park.

"We know that some of those people have people who are against them, and have conflicts, and some of those people, and that's what happened. Somebody came by and just opened up fire on the whole group," said Interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller. "There's only usually one or two people in those groups that another group sees, and they just spray the whole group without any consequence or mindset."

Police said another man, a 27-year-old shot in the buttocks and shoulder, is in critical condition. Two other men, 19 and 25, were listed in fair condition.

All gunshot victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Roseland and Christ hospitals.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

