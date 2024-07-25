WATCH LIVE

Girl, 15, killed by stray bullet in Round Lake Beach shooting

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 25, 2024 2:06PM
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old girl in Round Lake Beach was shot and killed from a stray bullet Wednesday night, police said.

Round Lake Beach police said they responded at about 9:10 p.m. to a residence in the 1500-block of Cherokee Drive and found the wounded girl.

The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said, Authorities have not released her identity.

Investigators said someone outside of the home fired a gun and a stray bullet entered the home, hitting the girl. Police said it did not appear that the girl was targeted in the shooting.

The Major Crime Task Force Investigators and Round Lake Beach Police Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Round Lake Beach Police at: 847-546-2127.

