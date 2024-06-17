14-year-old girl shot by stray bullet in South Deering home: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stray bullet hit a 14-year-old girl early Sunday morning inside a South Deering home, Chicago police said.

CPD responded about 3 a.m. to the 9600-block of South Exchange Avenue for a report of a girl who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the girl, who was inside a home in the area, had been shot after a bullet pierced a window, CPD said.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody Monday, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Several teens were injured in a West Humboldt Park shooting early Monday morning, as well.

