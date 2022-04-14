Round Lake Beach shooting: Man killed after shots fired near residence ID'd, coroner's office says

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A man killed in a north suburban shooting on Thursday morning has been identified, the coroner's office said.Round Lake Beach police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 4:20 a.m. Officers arrived in the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane and found shell casings outside of a residence.Police entered the residence, which appeared to be the intended target of the shooting. They located a 30-year-old man, who was seriously injured from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.The man was transported via ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. The man has been identified as 30-year-old Frank Robinson of Round Lake Beach, the Lake County Coroner's Office said. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Robinson died from multiple gunshot wounds.Based on the preliminary information, this appears to be a targeted shooting, police said. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, Round Lake Beach Police Department and Lake County Coroner's Office.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Round Lake Beach detectives at: 847-546-2127 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.