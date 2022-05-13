award

Roz Varon to be inducted into Silver Circle

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday night a member of our ABC7 family receives a great honor.

Roz will be inducted into the Silver Circle of the Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

This is recognition for people who have made significant contributions to broadcasting for at least 25 years. That certainly applies to Roz who pioneered traffic reporting in Chicago and has worked here on the ABC7 morning show since it started in 1989.

Congratulations, Roz!
