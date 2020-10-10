Runway Latinx 2020 looks to give free virtual experience to designers over YouTube, Facebook

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runway Latinx is an annual event held for local and international designers to give them an opportunity to share their creativity.
Arabel Alva Rosales, the producer and director of Runway Latinx 2020, joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about the event held this Tuesday and Wednesday.
This year's event will focus on local businesses and will be free. It will also be streamed on YouTube Live and Facebook Live.
The event is a way to raise donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Pivoting in Heels, a nonprofit organization.
Learn more about the virtual event and making donations at runwaylatinx.com/runway-latinx-2020
