Latino Heritage Month

Runway Latinx 2020 looks to give free virtual experience to designers over YouTube, Facebook

Donations go toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, nonprofit Pivoting in Heels
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runway Latinx is an annual event held for local and international designers to give them an opportunity to share their creativity.

Arabel Alva Rosales, the producer and director of Runway Latinx 2020, joined ABC 7 Chicago to talk about the event held this Tuesday and Wednesday.

This year's event will focus on local businesses and will be free. It will also be streamed on YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

The event is a way to raise donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Pivoting in Heels, a nonprofit organization.

Learn more about the virtual event and making donations at runwaylatinx.com/runway-latinx-2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionlatino heritage monthfashion showfoodvirtual viewing party
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO HERITAGE MONTH
Do You Hear Me? A discussion highlighting history of Chicago Latino communities with Stacey Baca
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A discussion examining Latino health with Roz Varon
'Ñ Beat' special highlights Chicago's Latino community
Chicago Latino Theater Alliance drive-in event supports struggling artists
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials to discuss rollout, travel order update
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Show More
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News