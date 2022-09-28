IL House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch doubles down on support for SAFE-T Act to end cash bail

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch doubled down in his support for the SAFE-T Act, addressing critics head on during a City Club speech.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite continuing criticism about the law that will do away with cash bail next year, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch doubled down in his support for the SAFE-T Act, addressing critics head on during a City Club speech.

Welch, who was elected Illinois House Speaker 20 months ago, spoke Wednesday about the SAFE-T Act and his leadership philosophy.

"It's important to listen and learn from perspectives that are different from my own," he said.

SEE ALSO | Illinois law eliminating cash bail faces criticism, but supporters say it makes system fairer

But Republicans say that was not the case when the SAFE-T Act got rushed through the legislature. Republican Candidate for Attorney General Tom Devore, a frequent critic of the law, wanted to ask Welch about the process.

"Within three days it's passed by both houses," Devore said. "I think it's impossible with a 750-page bill that they push through that fast. I don't think you could accomplish what the speaker was talking about."

Part of the SAFE-T Act would eliminate cash bail and change the criteria for when defendants could be locked up while awaiting trial.

Supporters and opponents in this political season are accusing the other side of misinformation. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart is one of the few state's attorneys supporting the bill.

"No state's attorney will ever have to tell a victim of sexual violence, that their perpetrator may post cash ever, because a judge can detain somebody when a motion is filed, and it won't be about cash," Rinehart said.

Welch is accusing those who have called for the law to be repealed of fear mongering, with the election less than six weeks away.

RELATED | Illinois General Election: Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress

"They want to repeal a whole lot more than the safety net," Welch said. "They want to repeal women's rights. They want to repeal labor rights. They want to repeal civil rights like marriage equality. They want to repeal every right we've earned in this country."

"What the Speaker was doing, with all due respect for him was fear, using fear mongering even though he said we shouldn't use it," Devore responded.

A House working group continues to look at possible modifications to the SAFE-T Act and any changes could get taken up in the veto session, but that is not scheduled until after the election.