climate of hope

How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money

ABC spoke with food storage experts and minimalist influencers Roshanda "Roe" Cummings and Erin "E" Johnson for some tips
By Ashley Mackey and Emily Holshouser
EMBED <>More Videos

How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money

Earth Day is kicking off next week and those who are looking to get involved in helping the environment may want to check out the Jar Method.

ABC spoke with food storage experts and minimalist influencers Roshanda "Roe" Cummings and Erin "E" Johnson about how they've coached people on how to save their produce while also saving money.

"We just tracked our waste for two days over the over the weekend," Cummings said. "And had some realizations... that we need to make some changes."

Cummings and Johnson have laid out steps on ways to store different produce in glass jars, which makes the food last longer. For more tips on how to use the Jar Method, watch the video above.

The method not only helps save your food and money, but it also helps to reduce your waste. To learn about living a zero-waste lifestyle, click here.

Watch "Our America: Climate of Hope," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku beginning April 16 and on Hulu beginning April 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community journalistour americafoodweatherin the communityu.s. & worldclimate changeclimate of hope
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE OF HOPE
Our America: Climate of Hope
Illinois climate change extends growing season for farmers
Climate change threatening Illinois' wildlife
How climate change is reshaping communities
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News