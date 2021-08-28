School supplies needed for homeless, foster children in Lake, Cook counties

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Fill A Heart 4 Kids plans to deliver over 50,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and toiletries to foster and homeless children in Cook and Lake counties.
"Project Smart" is a year-round initiative to help kids go to school prepared and confident, without feeling embarrassed.
Annie McAveeney says some kids drop out of school from embarrassment for not having the items they need, like books, soap, deodorant, etc.
Anyone looking to sponsor a child or donate to the Lake Forest nonprofit can help in several ways, click here for more information.
Fill A Heart 4 Kids is a Lake Forest nonprofit that runs Project Smart
