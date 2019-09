Adler Planetarium offers free days for Illinois residents in October

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium will be offering free admission on select days during the month of October for Illinois residents.The free days will be from October 7-9 and 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Entry to the Adler Planetarium is free for Illinois residents with proof of residency. Illinois residents can upgrade to a Museum Entry +1 or Museum +2 pass at a discounted rate to get access to the Adler's sky shows.The museum is located at 1300 South Lake Shore Drive.For more information visit adlerplanetarium.org