Adler Planetarium offers free days for Illinois residents in October

The Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium will be offering free admission on select days during the month of October for Illinois residents.

The free days will be from October 7-9 and 14-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry to the Adler Planetarium is free for Illinois residents with proof of residency. Illinois residents can upgrade to a Museum Entry +1 or Museum +2 pass at a discounted rate to get access to the Adler's sky shows.

The museum is located at 1300 South Lake Shore Drive.For more information visit adlerplanetarium.org.
