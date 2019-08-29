Science

Adler Planetarium offers free days for Illinois residents in September

The Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Alder Planetarium will be offering free admission on select days during the month of September for Illinois residents.

The free days will be on Thursdays and Fridays, Sept. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry to the Adler Planetarium is free for Illinois residents with proof of residency. Illinois residents can upgrade to a Museum Entry +1 or Museum +2 pass at a discounted rate to get access to the Adler's sky shows.

The museum is located at 1300 South Lake Shore Drive.For more information visit adlerplanetarium.org.
