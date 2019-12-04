meteor

VIDEO: Fireball streaks across sky over Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A fireball was captured on dashcam video streaking across the sky in west suburban Riverside Tuesday night.

The American Meteor Society said it has received around 100 fireball reports from around 6:15 p.m. Sightings of the fireball were reported in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Based on the sightings, the AMS said a trajectory computed by fireball reports puts it over northern Indiana, but video clips will be more useful in computing the actual trajectory.

A fireball is an extremely bright meteor, according to Chicago's Adler Planetarium. It's not clear if the fireball got low enough to drop any fragments.

In May, another meteor was spotted lighting up the night sky over several Chicago suburbs.

