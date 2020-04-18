Coronavirus

How to decrease screen time while in quarantine during coronavirus pandemic

The more we stay safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the more many of us are glued to our screens.

Between work, video chats, and texting, screens are keeping us connected when we can't physically interact. But at what expense? And how do we manage this?

Screen burnout is real and for many, the effects of it are starting to set in.

This can result in frustration, anxiety and exhaustion, said Dr. Judson Brewer, director of Research and Innovation at Brown University's Mindfulness Center.

Brewer, a leading neuroscientist and psychiatrist, studies human behavior and habits. He said the first step to preventing screen burnout is to map out what is going on in our minds when we are drawn to devices and how we feel after we use them.

"What am I aiming to do? Is this to communicate with somebody? Is this because I'm forced to go on a meeting, and what is my habitual reaction?" he said.

Next, quit trying to multitask, which can be overly taxing on our brain.

"A lot of people like to think that multitasking is effective and efficient, but there is plenty of neuroscience now showing that it actually totally ruins our brain. It's not good, it's inefficient, it's ineffective," Brewer said.

He said screens can be deceiving in filling the connection voids many are craving and suggests instead, people should focus on how rewarding other interactions may feel.

Examine how you feel when you spend time with your kids or take the dog for a walk, he suggested.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspsychologycoronavirusu.s. & worldsmartphones
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Illinois suffers record daily COVID-19 death toll
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois suffers record daily COVID-19 death toll
Rochelle food plant shut down after COVID-19 outbreak
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Ferrari to produce valves, fittings for COVID-19 masks
What to know about Indiana's 10,641 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
Show More
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
Stacey Baca cooks up fun with homemade spaghetti sauce recipe
Joliet mayor calls for investigation after deadly nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
'Some Good News': John Krasinski hosts virtual prom
10 years after deadly BP oil spill, companies drill deeper
More TOP STORIES News