Hinsdale middle schooler going to Scripps National Spelling Bee for 3rd time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hinsdale Middle School student Srinidhi Rao won the regional competition in DuPage County and is now going to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This will be the seventh grader's third trip to the prestigious competition.

She said she prepares by practicing every day and for hours on the weekend.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held in May in National Harbor, Maryland, outside of Washington D.C.