Private security guard shot early Monday morning in River North

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A private security guard was shot in the abdomen early Monday morning as looters vandalized parts of downtown.

The shooting happened near Hubbard Street and Clark Street in River North at around 4 a.m.

The victim got into a "physical altercation with a group of unknown offenders on the sidewalk," police said.

The guard, 38, is in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital as of Monday afternoon.

Investigators were seen picking up shell casings in the area late Monday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

