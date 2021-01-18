I-Team

Security on high alert in Washington DC in days before presidential inauguration

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As investigators continue to track and arrest those believed to be involved in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, security preparations continue with just two days until the presidential inauguration.

SEE ALSO | Illinois gears up against possible attacks ahead of Inauguration Day
EMBED More News Videos

250 Illinois National Guard troopers will be deployed to the Capitol complex and downtown Springfield.



The defensive strategy in Washington D.C. features multiple fence lines, perimeters and buffer zones with thousands of National Guard members from Illinois and other states. This huge mobilization in Washington continues even though threatened armed violence both in Washington and across the country last weekend never materialized.

A security alert at the U.S. Capitol Monday morning sent people scrambling, even though it was a fire at a homeless camp a mile away and no threat to the Capitol. The incident revealed nerves on edge despite several protective rings of heavily armed soldiers, public checkpoints and citywide closures.

Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



Federal investigators continue to put together the pieces of what happened during the Capitol riot, now including an urgent search for Riley June Williams of Pennsylvania. According to court filings, a tipster who was previously in a relationship with Williams told investigators that she allegedly stole a laptop from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and plotted to sell it Russia. The tipster told the FBI the apparent sale to Russia fell through and it's believed that Williams "still has the computer device or destroyed it." The FBI said the matter remains under investigation.

Also, in order to prevent an insider threat at the Inauguration, military authorities say all 25,000 National Guard members assigned to Washington D.C. are being vetted in the wake of the attacks.

"There was a kind of toxic mix of groups from across a far-right spectrum," said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, American University professor. Miller-Idriss is an extremism and terrorism expert and in a Monday interview with the I-Team, she said one problem for public safety is the threat from within security forces from an unknown number of radicalized military and police.

"One of the most frustrating things from the perspective of someone who... has been working on this for a long time is that we just don't have the data because the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, there are no sort of systematic ways of collecting or reporting, or mandating reporting of that to the public, meaning that what we have is anecdote after anecdote after anecdote, but no real way of knowing whether what we're talking about is more than a few bad apples or something more systemic," Miller-Idriss told the I-Team.

"The FBI is part of it. The Secret Service is part of it and once they are certain that there's no insider threat, then that soldier, guardsman or airman is given a credential," said Major General William Walker, DC National Guard Commander. Maj. Gen. Walker is a Chicago native and Leo High School graduate who went to UIC and has a master's degree from Chicago State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.presidential inaugurationnational guardus capitoljoe bidenfbii teamu.s. & worldsecurity
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Illinois gears up against possible attacks ahead of Inauguration Day
Top scams of 2020; what to watch out for in 2021
Enhanced security warnings throughout country ahead of Inauguration Day
ABC7 viewers help man whose savings were drained by criminals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago, suburban counties move to Tier 2 COVID mitigations
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
5 carjackings in Wicker Park over weekend: police
National MLK Day holiday traces roots to Chicago
8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Ice Castles to open in Wisconsin Friday
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Show More
Day of service in Chicago honors Martin Luther King
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and cold
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
23 shot, 6 fatally over weekend
Wisconsin reports 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News