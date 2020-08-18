Several arrested after River North multi-car involving CPD squad car

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said several people have been taken into custody after a multi-car crash involving a CPD squad car Monday evening.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. officers were attempting to stop a vehicle in River North near Wells and Huron.


Police said the vehicle crashed into a squad car and then crashed into another vehicle before the people inside fled on foot.

The driver of the second vehicle that was struck was an 86-year-old, who police said refused treatment at the scene.


Police said several offenders from the vehicle they had been trying to stop were taken into custody.

Further details were not immediately available.
