Several arrested after River North multi-car involving CPD squad car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said several people have been taken into custody after a multi-car crash involving a CPD squad car Monday evening.Police said around 5:30 p.m. officers were attempting to stop a vehicle in River North near Wells and Huron.Police said the vehicle crashed into a squad car and then crashed into another vehicle before the people inside fled on foot.The driver of the second vehicle that was struck was an 86-year-old, who police said refused treatment at the scene.Police said several offenders from the vehicle they had been trying to stop were taken into custody.Further details were not immediately available.