Sheriff: Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the man asked for his $5 back, then shot the woman in the shoulder.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A Florida woman was shot after performing a sexual act on the suspected gunman in exchange for $5 and Pringles chips, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told WJAX.

Authorities say the woman agreed to the exchange just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at a Shell gas station. After the act, the suspect demanded his money back, then shot her in the shoulder.

He ran away from the scene.

The woman is in the hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
EMBED More News Videos

A woman drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot has been banned from Walmart.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman shotu.s. & worldFlorida
Related
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Top Stories
RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps snow on NW suburbs, creates slick roads across area
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Turning colder Wednesday
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Missing woman found alive in alleged kidnapper's apartment
Elderly man fatally struck by truck in Chatham ID'd
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
College sends hundreds of acceptance letters by mistake
Show More
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years-to-life
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
WATCH LIVE: City Council meets amid report Ald. Solis secretly recorded Ald. Burke
More News