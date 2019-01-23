Sheriff: Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --A Florida woman was shot after performing a sexual act on the suspected gunman in exchange for $5 and Pringles chips, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told WJAX.
Authorities say the woman agreed to the exchange just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at a Shell gas station. After the act, the suspect demanded his money back, then shot her in the shoulder.
He ran away from the scene.
The woman is in the hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
